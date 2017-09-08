4 your weekend: Aviation festival, Septemberfest

It’s time again for the weekend!
The 11th Annual OU Aviation Festival will be happening at the Max Westheimer Airport in Norman Saturday.
It’s from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There’s also the Catfish Roundup in Midwest City.
It will take place at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park at 8700 E. Reno Ave Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
And Septemberfest is this weekend as well!
You can enjoy the fun Saturday at the Oklahoma History Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And you can watch Discover Oklahoma on News 4 Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.