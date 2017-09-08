4 your weekend: Aviation festival, Septemberfest

It’s time again for the weekend!

The 11th Annual OU Aviation Festival will be happening at the Max Westheimer Airport in Norman Saturday.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There’s also the Catfish Roundup in Midwest City.

It will take place at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park at 8700 E. Reno Ave Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

And Septemberfest is this weekend as well!

You can enjoy the fun Saturday at the Oklahoma History Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And you can watch Discover Oklahoma on News 4 Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.