Alva man arrested twice in less than 3 weeks for attempting to sell drugs online

ALVA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested by a local sheriff’s office twice in a little over two weeks after he attempted to sell drugs online.

On Aug. 12, officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office noticed that 32-year-old Brandon Harmon was attempting to sell methamphetamine through ads posted on Craigslist.

When deputies set up a meeting with Harmon, he was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, authorities say Harmon had over three grams of methamphetamine on him and a stolen handgun that was taken during an Edmond burglary.

Harmon was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Canadian County Jail, but he was able to post bond.

Just 17 days later, deputies say Harmon was again communicating with undercover deputies online. During a conversation, Harmon told the deputy that he would give her cocaine if she would have sex with him and his partner.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve made arrests on a “Drugs for Sex” basis, and seems we’re seeing it on a more regular basis,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Harmon and 36-year-old Dywon Vaughn were taken into custody on complaints of intent to distribute CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and solicitation of prostitution.

Harmon was again released on bond, while Vaughn remains in custody.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of my narcotics investigators, and wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see Harmon land back in our jail for a third time,” said West.