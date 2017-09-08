Ballot breakdown: The proposals Oklahoma City residents will vote on next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will head to the polls next week to consider bond and sales tax initiatives in the ‘Better Streets, Safer City’ election.

First, voters will decide whether or not to approve a $967 million general obligation bond package, which uses property tax revenue to fund basic infrastructure needs.

This bond package consists of 13 different propositions on the ballot.

Officials say the package would succeed the $835.5 million program that was approved in 2007 and is almost complete.

The proposed projects include:

Streets and sidewalks ($491 million)

Traffic control ($28 million)

Bridges ($27 million)

Parks and recreation ($138 million)

Drainage control ($62 million)

Economic and community development ($60 million)

Fire ($45 million)

Police ($31 million)

Libraries ( $24 million)

Transit ($20 million)

Civic Center complex ($20 million)

City maintenance facilities ($13 million)

Downtown arena ($9 million).

Click here to see all of the proposed projects.

Next, voters will decide whether or not to approve a permanent 1/4 cent sales tax that would be used to hire 129 more police officers and 57 more firefighters. Officials say it would be the first permanent increase to the general operations sales tax rate since 1976.

Finally, voters will decide whether or not to approve a temporary extension of the penny sales tax that is about to expire. The measure would extension the tax for 27 months to fund street resurfacing, streetscapes, trails, sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure around the city.

The proposal calls for $168 million for street resurfacing, $24 million for streetscapes, $24 million for sidewalks, $12 million for trails and $12 million for bicycle infrastructure.

There are 15 items on the #BetterSaferOKC ballot. Here's a simple ballot explainer. Learn more at https://t.co/osoQ9F76Xu and vote Sept. 12. pic.twitter.com/qTKTJ5guap — City of OKC (@cityofokc) September 7, 2017

Oklahoma City voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to vote on the ‘Better Streets, Safer City’ initiatives.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.