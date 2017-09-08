Beautiful weather in store for the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beautiful weather is in store for the weekend!

Temperatures on Friday will be slightly warmer in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with a breezy south wind. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

While we are enjoying beautiful, calm weather, the southeastern U.S. is preparing for Hurricane Irma. The latest track shows Irma making landfall in southern Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane early Sunday and moving directly up the peninsula and into Georgia.

