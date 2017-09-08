× Cowboys Jump Out To 17-0 Lead In First Quarter

After being forced to punt on the opening drive, the Oklahoma State Offense found its momentum in the first.

On the ensuing drive, OSU got on the board first with a 31 yard field goal by Matt Amendola. Then the Pokes started heating up.

With 5:31 left in the first quarter, Mason Rudolph found James Washington for the 66 yard touchdown pass. With the reception, Washington tied Dez Bryant for OSU’s fourth all-time in touchdown receptions.

On the next drive, Rudolph and company marched on down to the end zone again, a seven play, 73 yard drive, punched in by a 4 yd touchdown pass to Marcell Ateman.

Oklahoma State powered out to a 17-0 lead before the start of the second quarter.