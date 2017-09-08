× Day Out With Thomas, The Friendship Tour 2017 Ticket Giveaway

Do your kids love Thomas the Tank Engine?

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him for a day of friendship and family fun at Day Out with Thomas, The Friendship Tour 2017. Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-8.

Day Out with Thomas is a fun-filled event that provides children of all ages the opportunity to climb aboard and take a ride with Thomas as well as participate in Thomas & Friends™ themed activities. The tour, now in its 22nd year, will make 42 stops across the U.S. and Canada, and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2017. For Two back-to-back weekends, little engineers and their families are invited to take a 25-minute ride on their favorite engine, meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas & Friends fun.

KFOR-TV and the Oklahoma Railway Museum would like to send you and 3 family members, or friends, to attend this exiting event. Enter Now for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets. Contest dates are September 11 – 21.

Winners will be notified by email/phone after no later than Sept 25th.

Winner’s tickets are GOOD ONLY Friday, September 29th, 2017, 9:50am to 3:40pm, or Friday, October 6th, 2017, 9:50am to 3:40pm .

(Contest starts Monday, September 11th.)

For frequently asked question Click Here.