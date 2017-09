OKLAHOMA CITY – An EMBARK bus was involved in an accident with a truck on Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of N.E. 23rd and Sooner Rd. following an accident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a pickup truck hit the back of an EMBARK bus.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as crews clean up the accident scene.

At this point, it is unclear the number of people on the bus and the extent of their injuries.

Pickup vs bus just east of NE 23rd and Sooner. @kfor pic.twitter.com/WRQC4Uiwoi — Ian Smith (@IanSmithTV) September 8, 2017