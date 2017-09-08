First Sooners-Buckeyes Meeting in 1977 Resulted in “The Kick”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma and Ohio State meet this Saturday at 6:30 in Columbus.

It will be the second time the two teams have played at Ohio Stadium.

The first one was a memorable meeting on September 24, 1977, a 29-28 Sooners victory which produced the most memorable field goal in OU history.

Uwe von Schamann kicked a 41-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play to lead OU to the win over the Buckeyes.

It's a play that's still known as simply "The Kick," and it's had a lasting impact in the minds and hearts of Sooner fans and for von Schamann.

On Friday night at 10, you'll hear from von Schamann and get his memories of the play, the interesting things that happened before and after the kick, the impact it's had on his life, and what he's up to these days.

It's Uwe and "The Kick": 40 Years Later, on KFOR at 10:00pm on Friday Night Heroes.