“He felt something behind him in bed,” Neighbor turns into cuddly criminal for couple

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - A Mulhall man was hospitalized after he and his girlfriend woke up to find a neighbor in bed with them.

It was a disturbing realization, when at 1:30 a.m., the man awoke to feel something pressed against his back.

"He felt something behind him in bed," said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux. "His girlfriend was in front of him, so he turned around to look. There was a man in his bed, cradling, if you will."

According to the affidavit, the suspect, Walter Gonzalez, was "'spooning' or cradling him in their bed."

The man told Gonzalez to leave, removing him from the home. That's when Gonzalez allegedly became violent, knocking the man unconscious.

Then, the girlfriend reported, "Gonzalez continued to hit him very violently in the face."

"He actually broke several bones in his face," Devereaux said. "Did quite a bit of damage to the guy."

She pulled a gun on him, but the affidavit states "Gonzalez laughed reached behind his back and stated 'I have a gun too.'"

She ran to get help, and "said Gonzalez continuously threatened to kill her while videoing her with his phone."

A friend close to the two said the incident was a mistake fueled by alcohol, and insists it was not representative of either party or Mulhall.

Now, Gonzalez is in jail.

Charges against him include aggravated assault and battery when great bodily injury is inflicted, threatening to perform act an of violence, and burglary.