× Help us stock a second truck with supplies for Harvey flood victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – Marilyn Long from the Northeast Resource Center is back in Oklahoma safe and sound.

She recently returned from Houston after dropping off supplies for Hurricane Harvey flood victims!

When donations started pouring in the In Your Corner team reached out to U-Haul and they hooked us up with a truck upgrade.

Marilyn did the rest, making sure the supplies got to a shelter in Texas.

“When they opened up the U-Haul one of the pastors from one of the churches was there,” Marilyn said. “These are the items we weren’t getting, he cleaning supplies, the Clorox, the wipes, the detergent, the towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes [and] she was so happy for that.”

We’re talking about families that lost everything and are desperate for the bare essentials.

It was a quick trip for Marilyn, who is trained as a FEMA emergency responder.

She plans to return to the Houston area soon to take more supplies and help with the clean-up effort.

Back in Oklahoma, there is no time to rest.

Marilyn and her tiny army of volunteers provide love, food, clothing and transportation to our homeless, along with drug and alcohol counseling and job placement.

Right now she’s placing several of her regulars with a construction company in need of extra hands in Texas.

It is a sobering reminder of the devastating crisis happening on our own streets.

Marilyn said, “If we don’t take care of home, how can we take care of anywhere else?”

Marilyn’s church is getting a team together to go to Texas in a couple of weeks.

Marilyn plans to join them and we are helping her stock a second truck full of supplies!

Right now we are asking for the essentials:

diapers

bottled water

towels

blankets

hygiene products

cleaning supplies

Drop off Hurricane Harvey donations between 10AM-6PM at Northeast Resource Center, located at 1415 NE 23rd St.