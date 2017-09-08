“I think that is unjust,” Oklahoma woman upset with estranged husband’s sentence after kidnapping

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman says she does not believe justice was served after her estranged husband completed his jail sentence for kidnapping her at gunpoint.

In February, Mark Ridley, Jr. entered a blind plea of no contest to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident in 2014 involving Ridley’s estranged wife, Misty Martin-Sullins.

Martin-Sullins says she had just filed a protective order against Ridley when he rammed her car and forced her at gunpoint to get into his vehicle. At that point, she says he drove her to his house and forced her to perform sex acts at gunpoint.

After pleading no contest, a judge sentenced Ridley to a 10-year deferred sentence and ordered him to serve a year of weekends in county jail.

“When you walk into a courtroom and a judge hands out a sentence of ten years deferred for a man who was supposed to cherish you and take care of you but ultimately in the end tried to kill you, I think that is unjust,” Martin told KJRH.

On Wednesday, officials determined that his jail sentence was complete after he served 12 weekends in jail.

“When you speak out and you get slapped in the face and other victims see that there is no justice when you walk in a courtroom, they don’t speak out,” Martin said.

Ridley, who was an officer with the Muskogee Police Department at the time of the attack, has since left the force and is no longer certified to serve as a law enforcement officer.