It’s back for one day: Krispy Kreme celebrating everything nice with ‘Pumpkin Spice’ doughnut

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you can’t wait for fall, you’re not alone.

A popular business is celebrating the changing of the season with a special treat that is only being sold one day.

On Friday, Krispy Kreme will sell its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut at participating U.S. stores.

However, company officials say the doughnuts will only be sold on Friday, Sept. 8.

Before you head to your nearest doughnut shop, call ahead.

Officials say the doughnuts are only being sold while supplies last, and some stores have already sold out of their share for the day.

