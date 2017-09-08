Major hack puts Oklahomans on alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's being called the worst data breach ever, 143 million Americans targeted.

Hackers hit Equifax, a credit reporting agency that rates and tracks the financial history of consumers.

EQUIFAX SEARCH TOOL: find out whether or not your information was stolen

Cyber criminals were able to hack credit card numbers, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver's license information.

Financial Security Expert Ron Hulshizer says what sets the Equifax credit hack apart from others is thieves were able to siphon so much more customer information.

“This is actually much bigger deal because it's a name associated with an address associated with a social security number,” he said.

Equifax Chairman and CEO, rick Smith, said, “I deeply regret this incident and I apologize to all of our affected consumers and partners."

Equifax gets its information without you even knowing from banks, lenders, credit card companies, and retailers.

Hulshizer says the person behind the breach could be trying to impact the U.S. economy or maybe it’s an organized crime ring.

“North Korea and China are doing a lot of espionage,” he said. “Organized criminals, they're buying and selling this information to be used, mostly for extending credit then buying something and getting money out of the deal.”

Hulshizer is also an identity theft victim.

He recommends filing a police report and sending it to the three big credit agencies.

Putting an extended alert on your credit report.

Taking an inventory of your accounts and passwords.

He said, “I'm going to change my passwords and make them much stronger and I'll be doing that this weekend.

EQUIFAX SEARCH TOOL: find out whether or not your information was stolen

There are reports the site is has been down and it enrolls you in a free credit monitoring service owned by Equifax.

So here's the catch!

According to the "terms of use" when you sign up for Equifax's free service, it appears you waive your rights to sue Equifax.

We're urging you to take your time and read over everything carefully.