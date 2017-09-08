Man arrested after allegedly threatening student at Oklahoma high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - A man was arrested after he allegedly came to the Del City High School campus with a gun and made threats toward a student.

Joseph Stewart was taken to jail on multiple charges for the act. Police say he was looking for a specific student but found the student's friend instead.

He then displayed the gun and told the student he had a hit out for his friend.

Authorities were notified and police say they believe Stewart had every intention of carrying out the act.