Oklahoma community mourning loss of third-grade teacher

VELMA, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is mourning after the loss of a third-grade teacher.

Authorities say Sherry Huggins was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Hwy 89 and Hwy 53 in Stephens County.

“From what we gathered the vehicle headed eastbound just driving along, and the vehicle that was northbound either ran the stop sign or just wasn’t paying attention and the other vehicle T-boned it,” OHP Trooper Allen Monroe told KSWO.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say Huggins was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huggins was a third grade teacher at Velma Alma Elementary School.