Oklahoma’s singing ventriloquist moves on to finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma girl is moving on to the finals in a national talent competition!

12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City who is winning hearts across the country.

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she said.

Following her first performance on the competition, she was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advanced all the way to the live shows.

“Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better,” Darci said.

The judges praised her performance and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.

This week, Darci Lynne brought the audience to their feet before she even finished her performance.

For her semifinal performance, Darci brought out ‘Edna Doorknocker,’ a puppet that is old enough to be a grandmother but has her heart set on judge Simon Cowell.

Darci Lynne and Edna performed ‘Natural Woman’ by Aretha Franklin.

On Wednesday, Darci Lynne learned that she was one of five acts to move on to the finals of America’s Got Talent.

Now, the Oklahoma-native will compete against stand up comic Preacher Lawson, Sarah Carson and her collie, singer Evie Clair and musician Chase Goehring.

You can watch the final acts perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC on Tuesday at 8 p.m.