One suspect captured in Beckham County

ELK CITY, Okla. – One suspect has been captured after a pursuit ended Thursday morning in Beckham County.

The suspect was caught near the south edge of Elk City Thursday afternoon and told officers he spent the night in a field next to the interstate.

According to the suspect, eight people were in the vehicle during the pursuit, seven of which were being brought into the country illegally by one of the men.

The captured suspect also told authorities that man had a large amount of drugs and money on him.

Beckham County Sheriff’s Office, Elk City Police Department, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol personnel will continue to search the area for the rest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office at 580-928-2121.