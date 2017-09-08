Police asking for help identifying men captured on surveillance video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of alleged thieves who stole electronics from a home.

Investigators say they were called to a burglary in the 3100 block of Woodward Ave. after a homeowner realized that someone had stolen several items from their house.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured two alleged thieves taking the items and loading them into a gray car.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.