Police catch alleged serial burglar targeting college students

EDMOND, Okla. -- Edmond police believe they have captured a serial burglary suspect who was targeting local college students.

Crime prevention at the Super Target in Edmond noticed the same suspect coming in repeatedly, trying to purchase $250 gift cards

Detective say he tried to use credit cards that were stolen from vehicles parked at health clubs and Fink Park, where UCO students often leave their cars while in class.

Using surveillance video and store receipts, officers were able to identify a possible suspect.

Detectives went to the home of Joe Isaac Gullatt, and Gullatt's fiancée allowed them to search the house.

Police say they recovered stolen property tying him to several business and vehicle burglaries in Edmond.

He's now facing a slew of felony charges.