Police: Bicyclist in coma after being struck by vehicle identified 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the bicyclist struck by a truck in Oklahoma City.

The bicyclist was identified Friday night as 18-year-old Kristen Weeks. She is currently in a coma at the hospital.

The crash happened early Saturday morning near NW Expressway and N. Mustang Road when a truck struck Weeks. She was riding a gold BMX bicycle in the westbound lanes when she was struck.

Police say the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was arrested shortly after for driving with a suspended license; however, it’s unclear whether he will face any additional charges.