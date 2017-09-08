× Police: One person killed in northwest Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of N.W. 3rd and Blackwelder following crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say one person has died as a result of the crash.

Investigators say the victim was a pedestrian, and was hit by a vehicle.

However, authorities say the vehicle that hit the victim left the scene of the accident.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

KFOR is still working to gather details.