Country singer Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry killed in helicopter crash in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Country music singer Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, Friday afternoon.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

The crash resulted in death of Gentry and the pilot of the helicopter.

Gentry, 50, was part of the duo, Montgomery Gentry, along with Eddie Montgomery.

Montgomery was not on the helicopter.

Gentry was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met Montgomery and formed the group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

The two have also made appearances in Oklahoma, including one at the State Fair in 2016.