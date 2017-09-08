The times we live in: School children in Japan don eerie masks during drill for possible North Korea missile launch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKYO, JAPAN - In the United States, children undergo drills to prepare for devastating events such as fires or tornadoes.

In Japan, children are donning padded metallic masks during nuclear drills.

U.S. officials warn that North Korea may once again violate a United Nations resolution, launching yet another missile on Saturday in celebration of the country's Foundation Day, which would most likely soar over Japan.

"North Korea always does things on anniversaries. They could do a missile test on the 9th or some other time," said Bruce Klinger with the Heritage Foundation. "I fully expect that they will do an ICBM test that'll fly over Japan to a fuller range than they have before."

An elementary school in Tokyo wants its 250 students to be prepared for the worst.

School administrators held a drill, simulating the firing of a ballistic missile.

An eerie alarm blasted through the school, as children raced to place the silver masks over their heads, then crouch down along the hallways with their hands on the backs of their heads.

Children say the thought of a missile soaring over Japan is, of course, terrifying.

Earlier this week, North Korea claimed it conducted an underground test of a thermonuclear weapon, built for missiles that are capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

The Trump administration asked countries to cut all diplomatic and economic ties with North Korea.

In response to the regime's most recent testing, Mexico just expelled its North Korean ambassador, calling the testing "a serious risk for global peace."

However, Mexican officials were quick to point out that the expulsion does not mean that they are breaking diplomatic ties with North Korea.