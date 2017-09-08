Tulsa police: Shooting victim was pregnant at the time of her death

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say they are still investigating after two people were found shot to death at a Tulsa apartment complex within hours of one another.

Early Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the Savannah Landing apartments after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot.

While investigating that shooting, police were called to another unit when a young woman was found dead in her apartment.

Authorities have since identified the woman as 21-year-old Shayron Brown.

Investigators say her body was found at an apartment by relatives while police were investigating the murder of Teddy Prejean.

Now, police tell KJRH that Brown was 12 to 16 weeks pregnant when she was shot to death.

At this point, they do not know if the murders are related.