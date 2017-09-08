Two people arrested after narcotic search warrant in Cushing

CUSHING, Okla. – Two people have been arrested after a narcotic search warrant in Cushing Friday morning.

After 6 a.m., Cushing police officers and the Payne County Sheriff’s Department executed a narcotic search warrant.

During the search, officers found numerous items that tested positive for both marijuana and methamphetamine.

Both occupants of the residence, Amber Smith, 39, and Norman Ogle, 58, were arrested.

Smith is being held on the following charges: Possession of CDS Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ogle is being held on the following charges: Possession of CDS Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Smith and Ogle were to be in court Friday afternoon.