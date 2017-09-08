× Two people shot during home invasion in S.W. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were shot during a home invasion near S.W. 29th and Independence early Friday morning.

Police say a male and female were inside their home when three men kicked in their door and demanded the victims’ belongings.

When the victims did not give the suspects anything, they made the man and woman kneel down and shot both of them multiple times.

Both suspects are in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.