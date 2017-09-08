× Two people shot during violent home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for three suspects following a home invasion and double shooting on the city’s southwest side.

“I was in bed and I got up and I saw the police blocking that road,” Rick Brink, a neighbor, said.

It was just after 2 a.m. on Friday when officers were called to a home near S.W. 29th and Independence.

At the time, Brink said he had no idea what was going on.

“I was just thinking, ‘I wonder what happened,” Brink said.

Authorities say a home invasion led to a double shooting inside the home next door to Brink’s house.

“I didn’t hear that this morning until I got up and watched TV around 5:30,” Brink said.

According to police, three suspects kicked in the door of the home and found a woman and an 18-year-old man inside the house.

“Forced their way into the residence, ended up shooting both of them,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Police said the suspects shot the victims several times, after making them kneel on the ground and demanding they hand over certain belongings.

“The three suspects fled the scene. It’s unclear if they were in a vehicle or not. There’s no definitive description right now that could identify them,” Knight said.

Neighbors are hopeful that changes soon. They also said there’s been a lot of activity at that house lately and they’re ready for some peace.

“They got people going in and out all the time,” Brink said.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you have information that could help.