× USGS upgrades earthquake to 4.3 magnitude

JEFFERSON, Okla. – Experts have upgraded a large earthquake shook one Oklahoma community on Thursday night.

At the time, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Lamont, Oklahoma.

Now, researchers say the earthquake was actually a 4.3 magnitude quake near Jefferson, Oklahoma.

Many residents in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and some in Oklahoma City also felt the quake.