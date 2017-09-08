“We still do not know who this woman is,” OKC Police asking for help in identifying bicyclist struck by truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nearly a week after a woman was struck by a car, police are still asking for the public’s help in identifying her.

The crash happened early Saturday morning near NW Expressway and N. Mustang Road when a truck struck a bicyclist. The victim was riding a gold BMX bicycle in the westbound lanes when she was struck.

Sergeant Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department said she was taken to an area hospital and is now in a coma.

“The problem with this is she is unavailable to tell us who she is. She had no identification on her and after a week now, we still do not know who this woman is,” explained Knight. “The regular way we go about it, whether it’s fingerprinting and things along those lines have not been successful.”

Investigators say the victim is likely between 17 and 22 years old. She is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing about 5’5″ tall and weighing 155 pounds. Knight added she also has a tattoo that says “Mom” on her right wrist; however, she does not match any of the current missing persons reports.

At the time of the accident, the victim was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

“It’s not clear whether she’s going to survive or not, but we do know that we have not been able to identify her,” said Knight.

Paul Harris, director of Oklahoma Highway Safety, says bicycle-involved car crashes in general are on the rise in Oklahoma. The latest report finds there were 191 bike-car crashes in 2015.

“I’m a bicyclist myself. It’s always important to remember you’re the little person on the road even though you have the same rights. You have to be twice as aware as someone who’s driving the vehicles,” explained Harris.

Police say the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was arrested shortly after for driving with a suspended license; however, it’s unclear whether he will face any additional charges.

If you can identify the victim, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.