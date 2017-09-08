“We’re not sure if she’s going to survive,” Oklahoma City police still trying to identify bicyclist hit by truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are still trying to identify an accident victim who is now in a coma.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 2, officers were called to an accident along N.W. Expressway and N. Mustang Rd. when a truck hit a bicyclist.

Investigators say the victim was riding a gold BMX bicycle in the westbound lanes of N.W. Expressway and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is now in a coma.

However, investigators have not been able to identify her.

“At this point, we’re not sure if she’s going to survive her injuries but she has been in a coma since the accident occurred. She cannot tell us anything. We do not know who she is. We’ve tried to identify her through various means and techniques but we’ve been unsuccessful,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim, between the ages of 17 and 22-years-old, is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5’5″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.

On her right wrist, she has a tattoo of the word “mom” with a heartbeat design.

At the time of the accident, she was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

If you can identify her, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.