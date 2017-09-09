Interactive Hurricane Tracker
Edmond Electric crews prepping to leave for Florida to assist with Hurricane Irma

Posted 1:04 pm, September 9, 2017, by , Updated at 01:07PM, September 9, 2017

EDMOND, Okla. – While many Oklahomans are assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, another group of Oklahomans are preparing to leave for Florida to help with Hurricane Irma.

The City of Edmond announced on their Twitter page crews with Edmond Electric will be heading to Florida.

They are prepping to leave early Sunday to assist with Hurricane Irma.

The City of Edmond said they will provide updates as the crew heads out to assist.