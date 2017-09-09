Edmond Electric crews prepping to leave for Florida to assist with Hurricane Irma

EDMOND, Okla. – While many Oklahomans are assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, another group of Oklahomans are preparing to leave for Florida to help with Hurricane Irma.

The City of Edmond announced on their Twitter page crews with Edmond Electric will be heading to Florida.

They are prepping to leave early Sunday to assist with Hurricane Irma.

Edmond Electric crews prepping to leave for Florida early Sunday. We’ll provide updates as they assist after Hurricane #Irma. #publicpowerpic.twitter.com/abjsZRh6SJ — City of Edmond (@CityofEdmond) September 8, 2017

The City of Edmond said they will provide updates as the crew heads out to assist.