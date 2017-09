Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week two of the Friday Night Heroes featured a couple of bitter rivalry games. The Southwest Showdown between Southmoore and Westmoore. It was even more intense given that Brey Walker, one of the best players in the state, transferred from Southmoore to Westmoore this offseason.

Meanwhile, Putnam City North and Putnam City West squared off. The Patriots looked to stay unbeaten while the Panthers looked to pick up win number one on the season.

Highlights in the video above.