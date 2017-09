Expecting mostly clear skies with highs in the 80s and lows 50s and 60s. Winds relatively light for Oklahoma standards!

Next week looks mostly dry with a slight warmup midweek.

While we are enjoying beautiful, calm weather, the southeastern U.S. is preparing for Hurricane Irma.

The latest track shows Irma making landfall in southern Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane early Sunday and moving directly up the peninsula and into Georgia.

Stay tuned for updates.