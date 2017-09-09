× Man on bicycle allegedly sets fire to Tulsa County sheriff’s patrol car

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a man who set fire to and destroyed a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

The sheriff’s office says the car was in the parking lot of the Tulsa Tech campus at Sand Springs when it was set on fire Friday.

The office says surveillance video shows a man on a bicycle approach the car.

That man is suspected of breaking a car window and throwing something inside the vehicle before leaving.

Moments after the man left, the car caught fire and was destroyed.