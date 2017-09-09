Meet Harvey and Irma: Couple married for 75 years going viral for bearing names of hurricanes

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s a first for a Washington couple: Two hurricanes slamming two different parts of the United States bearing their names.

Harvey and Irma Schluter have been married for 75 years.

In July, Harvey turned 104, and Irma will be 93 in November.

The couple spoke with the New York Times, recalling memories from the Great Depression and Neil Armstrong walking on the moon.

But when they first heard the news of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma from their daughter, they thought it was a joke.

“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Irma Schluter said. “I don’t know how that worked out.”

The two met in Spokane decades ago, according to KXLY.

“And I opened the door and I saw a soldier and I shut the door because I didn’t know who it was,” said Irma Schluter.