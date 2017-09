NEWALLA, Okla. – A large fire at a Newalla home killed three dogs Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the home was large, at approximately 3,500 square feet, and had heavy fire when crews arrived on scene.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, however, the home will be about a 50% loss.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire, but three dogs did not survive.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.