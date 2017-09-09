Oklahoma couple makes it home ahead of Hurricane Irma after proposal in Florida Keys 

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple vacationing in the Florida Keys finally made it back home Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Russ Dugger planned the trip to Florida a few months ago, hoping to surprise his girlfriend, Nadia Kyrylova, by proposing on the beach.

The couple left on Sunday and Dugger planned to propose on Wednesday but plans quickly changed.

“There was a note under the door on Tuesday saying that we had to be out of the hotel by noon on Wednesday,” Dugger told Fox 23.

So, Dugger popped the question to Kyrylova Tuesday night on the beach.

The two celebrated that night and then drove four hours to Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning.

“It was a ghost town when we left. Gas stations didn’t have any fuel. There was long lines at every gas station but yet it’s beautiful sunny weather,” Dugger said.

Thankfully, they were able to get a flight to Dallas Thursday and then arrive home in Tulsa Friday morning.

Now, they’re just thankful to be home before Hurricane Irma hit Florida.

“Feeling really relieved to be here because I can’t imagine all the people who have missed their flights,” said Kyrylova.