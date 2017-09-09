× Oklahoma sending resources to assist with Hurricane Irma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) announced that Oklahoma is sending a 12-person operations support team to Florida to assist in the Hurricane Irma response effort.

The team includes personnel from OEM, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Grand River Dam Authority, Craig County, Mayes County, the city of Broken Arrow, the city of Oklahoma City, and the city of Tulsa. The Oklahoma delegation will help support the Florida State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

The support team is headed to Florida in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

OEM continues to monitor additional requests from the affected areas. Further support may be deployed if needed.

“Oklahoma is a generous and giving state and we are happy to provide whatever support and resources we can to assist our friends in Florida as they respond to and recover from the effects of Hurricane Irma,” said Fallin.

OEM Director Albert Ashwood said, “We are committed to helping with any resources we have available as Florida deals with the effects of Hurricane Irma.”