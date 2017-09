× Sooners Square Off With Ohio State

In a battle of two of the most prestigious college football programs of all time, the Sooners and Buckeyes hit the gridiron in a potential College Football Playoff preview.

The Sooners took the opening kickoff, drove it deep into Ohio State territory, but not close enough to kick a field goal. OU attempted a fourth down conversion to no avail.

The Sooners came out focused on defense, forcing Ohio State into a three and out on their first possession.