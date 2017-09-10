Hundreds of Oklahomans come together for prayer vigil to support ‘dreamers’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of Oklahomans came together at our state’s capitol, showing signs of solidarity for so called ‘dreamers.’

“We’re praying for four specific things,” said Jace Kirk, one of the event organizers. “We’re praying for our congressmen, we’re praying for dreamers, we’re praying for families of dreamers and we are praying for the church itself in its response.”

The supporters are urging congress to protect immigrant youth after President Donald Trump announced he will end deferred action for childhood arrivals or DACA.

The policy was started by the Obama administration to give minors who entered the country illegally the ability to remain in the U.S.

Now, the Oklahomans are hoping congress will step up to help the 800,000 people affected.

“We’re calling on our congressmen to take action to pass legislation that protects dreamers and provides a pathway to legal status,” Kirk said.

For one of the organizers of the prayer vigil, Trump’s decision is very personal.

“I have an adopted son who has no legal pathway to citizenship, so this is a very personal issue for me. That’s why I’m out here today,” Kirk said.

And, Cinthia Rivas is a ‘dreamer,’ brought to America when she was just 1.

“I was really scared. I think, with all of the support though, it’s been okay,” Rivas said.

One of her greatest friends is standing by her side through the fearful time and hoping congress will find a solution in the next six months.

“We go to the same college. We have the same degree. We go to the same church, volunteer at the same programs. Essentially, every single thing about our life is identical except DACA,” said Abigail Ramirez.