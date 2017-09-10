Lincoln Leads OU To Historic Win, Mayfield Shines For Sooners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former OU head coach and Ohio native Bob Stoops was at Ohio Stadium last night, more on that in a moment.

This was a night to remember for the new OU head coach, Lincoln Riley, who earned his first big was as the Sooner head coach.

Not too bad for the youngest head coach in college football, and for a guy that turned 34 this week, Brian.

After the game Riley was asked about what this win meant, and typical of Lincoln Riley he deflected the praise, but you could tell this was an emotional night for him.

“There’s no me in this,” Riley said. “You know? Just what did we prove as a team? We proved that when we are focused, and have a great mentality, and play together that we can beat a lot of people. Again, this is two games in. Everybody’s going to anoint us now. We got a long ways to go. We got to get a lot better. We’ve taken some positive steps to our early season goal of just playing better early period, but now our challenge will be to improve in the fashion that the teams of the last two years did. It will be a challenge for our guys. Everybody’s going to keep getting better. We got to do the same.”

The other member of the Sooner football team who you knew this was an emotional night for was quarterback Baker Mayfield, and he delivered a clutch performance.

Brian, it was hard to miss him after the game.

Taking a flag, and planting it in the middle of the ‘O’ just behind us, high fiving people everywhere.

He had just one incompletion in the second half, throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

He was key in this Sooner win, and maybe catapulting himself into the Heisman spotlight.

“We’ve had that mood in the locker room that nobody believes in us,” Mayfield said. Guys were able to catch that nobody picked us on ‘Gameday.’ You see it in social media throughout the week that they were that about 80 percent of the country voted for Ohio State to win. Right now we believe in ourselves, and quite frankly that’s all that matters. It’s awesome. Having Coach Stoops around is special for us. I know he still wants to be out there, but it was good to have him here. I know that win meant a lot to him too. Knowing that like he said, he left the program in good hands, and he’s proud that he made the right decision.”

Some great video there, Brian, of Bob Stoops sharing a special moment with the Sooners.

It’s hard to believe now that those are his former players.

And the streak continues, Bob Stoops started it, and it lives on under Lincoln Riley the Sooners have won 12 straight games, the nation’s longest current winning streak.

A huge win for the Big 12.

The first time a Big 12 team has beat a non-conference team ranked in the top two since 2005 that was 12 years ago.

Next up for the Sooners, Tulane next Saturday at home at five o’clock.