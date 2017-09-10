× Police investigate 2 armed robberies in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating two armed robberies in south Oklahoma City.

The first robbery was reported on Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of S.W. 53rd.

Police said two male suspects robbed a victim at gunpoint in a breezeway.

The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s belongings, and no one was injured.

The second robbery was reported about 20 minutes later at a flea market on Eastern.

Police said another victim was robbed by two male armed suspects.

The victim tried to chase the suspects, but they got away with his/her gold chain. No one was injured.

Police aren’t sure if the two robberies are connected, however they said the descriptions are similar.

In both cases, one suspect was reportedly wearing a black shirt and the other a white shirt.

They are now searching for a white Hyundai Elantra with black wheels and tag CFJ-769, which was seen leaving at least one of the two locations.

If you have any information, contact police.