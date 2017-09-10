× Police investigate shooting involving juveniles in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting involving juveniles in northeast Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported on Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of Windemere.

Police said juveniles were fighting in the street when one pulled out a gun.

As the other juveniles ran into a house, the suspect fired three shots towards the door.

Police said a victim was hit in the hip and leg area.

The victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

No other details have been released at this time.