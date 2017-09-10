Sooners Historic in Ohio State Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is quiet in Ohio Stadium in Columbus right now, and Oklahoma`s football team started making it quiet in the second half.

What a win it was.

Oklahoma`s offense sputtered a little bit in the first half. They had two turnovers. Only came away with three points in the first half. But in the second half they started finishing those drives scoring on four of those first five possessions in the second half, all touchdowns, and pulled away to win by 15.

'Bake deserves a ton of credit,' Lincoln Riley, OU head football coach, said. 'He`s a great player. He played extremely, extremely well tonight. Especially against a defense as good as theirs. But he`s not doing it with a bunch of Rudy`s out there. We have some other good players. Dimitri Flowers has played a lot of ball for us. Jeff Badet is a really good player that keeps getting better. We have some talented, young guys. It just shows his trust level in them. It`s higher then maybe it`s been with our other teams early in the season.'

'I`ve seen what they`re able to do,' Baker Mayfield, OU senior quarterback said. 'Spent a lot of time in the offseason with them, getting timing down, learning what they`re best at. I think you guys would agree I`ve been one of the most honest players when it comes to interviewing, so when I say that I trust those guys and they`re capable of playing in big games they are.'

As good as Oklahoma`s offense was the defense played really well against a team that lit them up in Norman a year ago.

Lincoln Riley credited the defense`s performance as the story of the game.

Mike Stoops said last year`s loss to the Buckeyes in Norman hurt him even more than his own Sooners, and I heard him telling some of his own players after the game that he was redeemed after this performance.