Warm afternoons, cool nights continue across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Gorgeous weather continues through most of this week. The next few days, warm afternoons and pleasantly cool nights with mainly clear skies. We will start heating things up later this week and, by this next coming weekend, it gets hot again! Highs will reach the 90s as we go into weekend, but a cold front gets close enough for at least low chances for scattered showers and t’storms this weekend into early next week.

Watching the tropics closely as Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the lower Keys of Florida this morning as a dangerous Cat 4 storm with 130 mph winds. The storm is expected to move north along the west coast of Florida next couple of days, bringing hurricane force winds, huge storm surge, flooding rain and tornadoes in its path.