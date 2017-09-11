× Americans remember victims on 16th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK CITY – While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the 16th anniversary of one of the nation’s most scarring days.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

President Donald Trump led a national moment of silence on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The president and first lady Melania Trump joined with staffers on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday morning to mark the moment when the first plane struck the World Trade Center 16 years ago.

The president and first lady bowed their heads as bells tolled and then placed their hands over their hearts as taps played.

In New York, the victims’ relatives began reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks.

Trump will participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon later Wednesday morning. There is also a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.