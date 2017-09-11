Cooking with Kyle: Grill like a pro with these easy, gas grilled smoked ribs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Patience is the key to successful smoked ribs from your gas or propane grill. Whether smoking or simply grilling, slow and low is the mantra.

The ribs need to be cooked at roughly 225 degrees over indirect heat, which means using only one or two of the far side burners of the grill.

To smoke ribs, select wood chips: Hickory or Mesquite are the most popular; be sure to note on package whether or not the chips are pre-soaked. Soaking is important, and I prefer to soak my own.

Chips should be soaked for an hour or two. Water is fine, but additional flavor may be obtained by using wine, cider, beer, whiskey or fruit juices. After soaking, drain thoroughly.

Place chips in a smoker box, or make a pouch of foil and cut holes in the top. Place pouch/box directly over one of the far burners, turned to high heat. Patience: wait for the chips to really start smoking before placing rack of ribs on the grill. Once the chips are smoking, reduce heat.

To prep ribs: (Do this before preparing grill)

Remove membrane from “bone” side; it should easily peel off. Thoroughly coat both sides of rib rack with a light coat of vegetable oil, followed by a thorough coating of your favorite dry rub. The rub may be purchased, or make your own. The key to a successful rub is the combination of sugar, salt and spice. An easy, delicious rub:

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

3 tablespoons black pepper

4 tablespoons coarse salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Place ribs in center of preheated grill, meat side up, and close lid.

I keep a spray bottle filled with water or cider vinegar, and spray the rack every half hour or so. This will help keep the ribs moist. Watch that the temperature maintains around 225 degrees.

The process should take around 4 hours. To check and see if it is done, stick a toothpick between two bones in center of meat. It should easily slide in and out when ribs are done. Roughly 20-30 minutes before the ribs are finished, coat them while on grill with sauce of choice – purchased or homemade. One of my favorite sauces is on our website.