Moore beheading suspect back in court for jury selection

MOORE, Okla. – Jury selection in the trial for a man accused of beheading a former coworker is underway.

On Sept. 25, 2014, authorities said Alton Nolen stabbed 54-year-old Colleen Hufford multiple times and beheaded her inside the Vaughan Foods distribution center.

After attacking Hufford, Nolen is accused of stabbing 43-year-old Traci Johnson numerous times before being shot by Mark Vaughan, the former CEO of the company and a reserve sheriff’s deputy.

Hufford died from her injuries, but Johnson survived.

The man accused is the former coworker, Nolen.

Nolen was in court in April for a competency hearing.

During that hearing, Nolen had an outburst. He jumped from his seat and gave deputies quite the struggle. He was then removed from the courtroom when he would not communicate with the judge.

The judge ruled he was competent for trial.

Nolen refused to reaffirm his original guilty plea.

He was back in court again on Monday for jury selection.

He sat in the courtroom with his head down and hands covering his ears for most of the day.

The potential jurors were asked a series of questions, including several about how they feel about the death penalty.

Jury selection continues throughout the week, and the trial is expected to begin Friday.