Oklahoma 10-year-old behind proposed ‘Pets are Not Prizes’ legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Ten-year-old Cailey Kennedy was at the Bethany Freedom Festival on the 4th of July with her grandfather.

She found games where they were giving away goldfish and iguanas as prizes.

“I had never been in the games where they won a goldfish,” Kennedy said.

She won one and named him Ripples.

He only lived for 10 hours after got him.

“He wasn’t moving. So, I quickly, I start freaking out and crying,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Ripples and his friends were kept in cloudy water and she’s seen other animals at other fairs in conditions she thinks are not good.

“I find it cruel that animals are being treated this way,” Kennedy said.

And, there was controversy this past weekend at the Cleveland County Fair where some parents complained dogs and bunnies were being given away as prizes.

It’s part of a bigger movement called 'Pets are Not Prizes.'

Kennedy actually wrote a letter to her legislators about the issue, and they’re now drafting legislation to stop it.

“Right now, it’s not the best situation for animals. It’s not the best situation for pets,” said State Representative Mickey Dollens (D) District 93.

Dollens said they’re looking at implementing a voucher system.

“So, they go to the carnival, you play the game, you win the prize. They give you a voucher so you can go to the local pet store. You could get your goldfish. You could get your iguana,” Dollens said.

Cleveland County Fair officials said they’re putting a stop to it there.

“We addressed it this morning. Next year’s contract – there’s no animals of any type given away,” said Fair Board President Richard Peters.

Dollens said they’re even thinking of naming the law after Kennedy.

They’re working on the legislation now to be introduced next year.