Oklahoma animal shelter looking for person who abandoned 7 puppies near trash can

SEMINOLE, Okla. – Authorities in Seminole are searching for the person who abandoned seven puppies near a local tennis court trash can.

The Seminole Animal Shelter and Humane Society were called to tennis courts on Sunday evening to rescue a group of puppies.

Organizers say someone left a box of puppies behind the dumpster at the tennis courts.

Animal welfare workers found seven puppies, who they say are too young to be away from their mother.

Organizers say the pups were taken to the shelter and are being housed until they can be adopted.

The shelter is asking for donations of wet puppy food to help feed the puppies until they are old enough to eat dry dog food.

At this point, they say they are still looking for the person responsible for abandoning the puppies.